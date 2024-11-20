Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,947,779 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,030,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,947,779 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $100,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,946,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,496,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,013,000 after acquiring an additional 82,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.05. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

