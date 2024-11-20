Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $32,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $547.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $552.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $508.22 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.