ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.9% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $30,021,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 83.8% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 30,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

