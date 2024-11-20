ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 95.6% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

