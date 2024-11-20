Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of CCSI opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 275.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the third quarter worth $327,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

