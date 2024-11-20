Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.47), with a volume of 328951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.48 ($1.47).

The stock has a market capitalization of £98.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 354.55, a quick ratio of 441.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.42.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

