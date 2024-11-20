Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.10 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.99). 873,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 636,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.20 ($0.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £342.98 million, a PE ratio of -693.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

