CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $318.64 and last traded at $314.32, with a volume of 35325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.71 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $8,612,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

