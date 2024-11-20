DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PG. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.49. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $401.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This trade represents a 87.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,727 shares of company stock valued at $46,014,037 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

