Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 436 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 117.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $509.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $194.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.75 and a 200-day moving average of $581.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $465.90 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 13.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $20,651,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

