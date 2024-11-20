Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,710 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $162.52 and a 1-year high of $203.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

