Darwin Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSP stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $259.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

