Darwin Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in MongoDB by 86.4% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in MongoDB by 327.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in MongoDB by 147.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,138,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,476,942.40. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,034,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $289.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.52. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
