Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

