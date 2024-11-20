David Colman Acquires 700 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Colman bought 700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,509.00.
Element Fleet Management Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of EFN opened at C$28.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$20.69 and a 12-month high of C$30.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.
Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
