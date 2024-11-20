David Colman Acquires 700 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Colman bought 700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,509.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EFN opened at C$28.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$20.69 and a 12-month high of C$30.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFN. Raymond James upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Element Fleet Management

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.