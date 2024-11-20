Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Stephen H. Holdridge Sells 1,000 Shares

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $76,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,137.72. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dayforce Price Performance
Shares of DAY stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 226.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAY. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at about $1,281,000.
Dayforce Company Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
