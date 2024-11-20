Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.8% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.18. The company had a trading volume of 113,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,191. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

