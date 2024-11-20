Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading 18.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) were up 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.09). Approximately 304,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 570,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DELT

Deltic Energy Price Performance

Deltic Energy Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

(Get Free Report)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.