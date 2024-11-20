Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading 18.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) were up 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.09). Approximately 304,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 570,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
