Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $134.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at $360,956,212.50. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,525.08. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,799 shares of company stock worth $16,449,718 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

