Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,716 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 345.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 339,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE DVN opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

