DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $117.71 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.