Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Up 6.7% – Here’s Why

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 40,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 121,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

DMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $693.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

