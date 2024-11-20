Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,652 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 317.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $24,450,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after buying an additional 830,797 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 106,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

