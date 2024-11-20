Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.73. 16,395,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 75,251,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $106,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

