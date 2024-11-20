Douglas Owen Macarthur Sells 4,700 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total transaction of C$32,336.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 18,300 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$124,440.00.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KEL opened at C$6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.93. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of C$107.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.97.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

