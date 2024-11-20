DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.16 and last traded at $100.94, with a volume of 478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 71.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,462 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 14.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 48.8% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 271,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

