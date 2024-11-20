Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $202.79, but opened at $192.00. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $187.57, with a volume of 212,663 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 12.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.82.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

