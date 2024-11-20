E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 74270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.33 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. On average, analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

