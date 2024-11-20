EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This represents a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,727 shares of company stock valued at $46,014,037 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.77. 517,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,645,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average of $168.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

