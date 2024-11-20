Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 189.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Shares of ETN opened at $363.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $224.52 and a twelve month high of $373.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 44.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

