Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. This represents a 44.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $363.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.69 and a 200-day moving average of $322.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $224.52 and a 52 week high of $373.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

