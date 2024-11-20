Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

EFT opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

