Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

