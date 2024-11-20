Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Elbit Systems stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.66. The stock had a trading volume of 36,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $175.30 and a one year high of $252.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.97 and its 200 day moving average is $198.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

