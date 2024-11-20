Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4101 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Elders’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Elders Trading Down 10.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDESY traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. Elders has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.
About Elders
