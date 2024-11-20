Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $712.11 and last traded at $714.60. Approximately 2,236,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,134,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $746.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $692.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $875.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $870.81.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

