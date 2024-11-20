Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $87.55 and a twelve month high of $131.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

