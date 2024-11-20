ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Stock Price Up 15% – Should You Buy?

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.98 and last traded at C$10.98. Approximately 1,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

ENEOS Stock Down 12.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.28.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

