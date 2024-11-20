Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 266.09 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $207,115.26. The trade was a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 100.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Energizer by 125.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $3,910,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

