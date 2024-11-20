Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 6,327,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 13,384,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.85%.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after buying an additional 4,141,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,768 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,107,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,263,000 after purchasing an additional 171,720 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,376,000 after purchasing an additional 466,565 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 13,139,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,625 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

