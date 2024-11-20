Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 296326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

