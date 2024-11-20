Eon Lithium (CVE:ANG) Shares Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Eon Lithium Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 10,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 77,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Eon Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.

About Eon Lithium

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

