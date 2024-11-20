Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $1,080.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $995.00 to $1,080.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $952.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $917.47. 120,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Equinix has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $943.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $888.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $821.59.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,979.08. The trade was a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 234.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

