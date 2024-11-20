Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETON has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.32 million, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,248 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,210.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,600. This trade represents a 0.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 85,600 shares of company stock valued at $462,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 260,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

