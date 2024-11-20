Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Boosted by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 887.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 112.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 25.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Etsy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,477.50. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $280,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.