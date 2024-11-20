EULAV Asset Management Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 52.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The trade was a 16.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

