EULAV Asset Management Has $9.21 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,490.33. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

