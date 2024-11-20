EULAV Asset Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

EULAV Asset Management cut its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 445.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $185.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

