Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

