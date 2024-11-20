EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 28,427 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 826,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 489,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 17.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 84,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,939. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

